Tue July 03, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

Amreli Steels to remain shut

KARACHI: Amreli Steels will shut down its re-rolling plant located at the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) for nine days due to annual maintenance.

“The company is undertaking an annual planned maintenance shutdown for nine days of its SITE re-rolling plant for repair of its reheating furnace and other maintenance works from 7 July to 15 July,” the steel mill said in a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“No manufacturing process will take place during the said period at the re-rolling plant. The plant will resume its operations on 16 July 2018.”

