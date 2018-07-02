Mon July 02, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2018

MTFA, Karachi in U-16 Women Soccer final

LAHORE: Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) team outplayed Diya Club 3-0 to book a place in the final of Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women's Football Championship. Karachi kickers earned a hard-fought victory against Islamabad Football Association team to qualify for the title match of the event.

In the first semifinal played at MTFA Ground on Winners scored first goal in the 14th minute through Aliya. In the second half, Nabiha had an early strike to consolidate her team’s position. Anoshay made it 3-0 to in the last moments of the match.

In the second semifinal, Karachi Kickers scored in the 7th minute. Islamabad FA team fought well but could not succeed. In the second half both teams created chances but to no avail. MTFA will face Karachi Kickers in a battle for the title on July 3.

