Outsize banners, pamphlets removed

LAHORE: District administration of Lahore, following the strict instructions issued by the Punjab government, took action against publicity violation of Election Commission Code of Conduct and removed larger size posters, banners, steamers, handbills and pamphlets, here Sunday.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq revealed that special teams were constituted Zone-wise and each team was led by Zonal Officer Regulation which ensured the removal of maximum unapproved size banners, steamers and pamphlets from assigned jurisdiction.

He said the process of monitoring and enforcement was going side by side in all national and provincial constituencies of the provincial capital. “Teams removed unapproved size banners, steamers, handbills and portraits from the main points of the city, including Jail Road, Mall Road, Shalimar Link Road, Tajpura, Allama Iqbal Road, Bund Road, BoR society, Allah Hu Chowk, Shore Chowk, Johar Town and others areas. It has been ensured that only those banners, steamers, handbills and portraits should be removed whose sizes were in violation of the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan. The operations/ actions were totally impartial and indiscriminate.” the DC said. Similarly, monitoring officers of national and provincial constituencies, deputed by Election Commission of Pakistan, observed political activities and violations in their jurisdictions and reported to Deputy Commissioner who is also notified as District Monitoring Officer, Lahore. The DC has directed all enforcement teams to be vigilant in the field and if any violation is observed then take strict action.