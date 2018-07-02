Broken roads

While the Sindh government repaired several broken roads across Karachi over the last few years, there are a number of areas that were ignored during the repair and maintenance phase. One such are is Gulshan-e-Hadeed where broken roads have created so many difficulties for residents. Although it is one of the most highly-populated areas, no government official has bothered to pay careful attention to its increasing problems.

Broken roads in the vicinity have made it impossible for commuters to have a smooth ride. Now that the monsoon season is just around the corner, residents are worried that heavy rains will create even more problems for them. The concerned authorities are requested to take effective measures to provide relief to residents.

Raja Hassan Zaman

Karachi