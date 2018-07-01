Maryam to address first public meeting in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: The lifetime Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Ms. Maryam Nawaz could return from London later this week provided signs of improvement in the health of former First Lady Begum Kalsoom Nawaz are witnessed in between.

They left for London last month to visit the lady but she suffered severe cardiac stroke just before the arrival of the two and aggravated her health further who is under treatment there for her cancer. She is in unconsciousness ever since father-daughter have reached London.

Well-placed sources in the PML-N told The News here on Saturday that the erstwhile ruling party has started planning for the public meetings and rallies of the two in wake of their return from London. Ms. Maryam Nawaz will address her first public meeting in Rawalpindi after returning for targeting the campaign of PTI, its chief Imran Khan and his buddy Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan collectively.

The rendezvous for the public gathering is being discussed by the PML-N leaders. Interestingly all the candidates of the PML-N are interested that she should address in their respective constituency.

The sources said that the PML-N has planned to hold extensive public gatherings to be addressed by its stalwarts as part of the election campaign in next three weeks. Nawaz Sharif will also address such gatherings but his last public meeting will be in Lahore, the sources said.

The PTI chairman has finalised his plan to address last public meeting in Islamabad but it is understood that the return of Nawaz Sharif and plan to address last public meeting in Lahore could compel the PTI to revise its plan of having last public gathering in Islamabad, the sources hinted.

Nawaz Sharif’s brief message to the people of Pakistan will be recorded for the public meetings and same will be shown on big screens where he will be unable to reach in the public meetings, the sources added.