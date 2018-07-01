Sun July 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2018

Hoti slams PTI govt’s monetary performance

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government had left the exchequer empty and there were no funds to pay salaries to the government employees.

Speaking at a public gathering in ASC Colony, he said that the PTI in its previous government had taken billions of rupees loan and did not undertake any mega project in Nowshera.

ANP leaders including Malik Juma Khan, Jamal Khattak, Shahid Khattak, Pervez Ahmad Khan, Noor Alam Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Haider Hoti said that the PTI’s government had turned Peshawar into ruins in the name of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and no mega project was completed in the province.

