PU proposes Rs9.7b budget

LAHORE : Punjab University’s syndicate Saturday recommended Rs9.69 billion budget for the approval of senate for the year 2018-19.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed presided over the meeting.

The meeting decided one-man one-post; according to which officials holding more than one post would be given just one post. It also approved repatriation of a number of faculty members serving other than their parent departments.

The statutory body approved revised remuneration for evening classes from Rs1,100 to Rs1,600 per hour for professors, from Rs1,000 to Rs1,400 for associate professors, from Rs900 to Rs1,200 for assistant professors and from Rs800 to Rs1,200 for lecturers. It also approved increase in remuneration for internal and external examiners for thesis evaluation.

A spokesperson for PU said the university was expecting a grant of Rs2.637 billion from Higher Education Commission (HEC), 35 per cent of the total budget.

The syndicate also approved establishment of a technology park at New Campus in order to improve the university’s international ranking. The university has also allocated research grant worth Rs150 million to encourage research activities. According to other features of the budget, special students will also be provided with free education along with boarding facilities while students taking admission on sports basis will be provided with free education. The university will continue waive tuition fee of Hafiz-e-Quran. The university has allocated Rs70 million for overseas scholarships and Rs64 million for participation in national and international conferences. In order to facilitate the students, Punjab University is providing funds of Rs202 million to its students in terms of scholarships, student affairs and career counseling and other activities.

Moreover, HEC scholarships worth Rs97 million and PEEF scholarships will also be provided to the students. Punjab University is providing Rs190 million hostel subsidies, Rs55 million transport subsidies and Rs07 million internet subsidies to the students.

The net subsidies on the mentioned services have been increased from Rs166 million to Rs252 million and in addition to the above, subsidies on electricity bills in teaching departments is also being provided.

PU has allocated Rs285 million for development projects. The syndicate also directed the university administration to fulfill all legal requirements regarding Punjab University Medical College.