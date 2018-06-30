Sat June 30, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Bannu, Lahore Greens reach U-18 hockey final

LAHORE: Bannu and Lahore Greens have qualified for the final of the Under-18 hockey tournament here on Friday.

It was the last day of the pool matches of the tournament being organised by Dar Hockey Academy at the National Hockey Stadium. Gojra needed to beat Lahore Whites by a margin of at least six goals to make it to the last two.

They appeared well on the way scoring three goals in the first 35 minutes. But despite their best efforts, Gojra couldn’t add to the tally and hence finished second in the pool behind Bannu on goal difference.In the second game, Lahore Greens defeated Manga Mandi 2-0. Final will be played between Bannu and Lahore Greens on Saturday.

