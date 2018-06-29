Man held for keeping mother, sister captive in Spain home

MADRID: A man has been detained in Spain for allegedly keeping his mother and sister captive in their home in rooms they shared with 10 dogs that urinated and defecated next to them, police said Thursday. The 35-year-old man, whom police refused to identify, was arrested for alleged illegal detention, abuse, issuing severe threats and injuries against his mother and sister, who is physically disabled, in the southern city of Seville, they said in a statement. He reportedly would let the victims out occasionally, and during one of the “leaves” they went to the police and reported him, despite regular death threats he made against them backed by a gun and a machete.