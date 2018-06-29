Service disruptions

Many people have been fed up with the poor performance of PTCL. Our landline remains out of order for long periods. Despite calling the PTCL helpline several times, the complaint stands unresolved. While the PTCL authorities do not take prompt action to listen to the complaints of customers, they are always a step ahead when preparing bills. The company charges bill for the period during which there was no service available. Such a one-sided approach is inconsistent with the principles of justice.

The PTA should take notice of this issue and announce a policy that prohibits any telecom service from charging customers for the period during which services are either not provided or disrupted.

Aqib Hussain

Kohat Cantt