PM’s national security adviser resigns

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice ® Nasirul Mulk has accepted the resignation tendered by National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt. Gen (R) Nasir Khan Janjua with immediate effect, says a notification issued by the Cabinet Division. While Marvi Memon has been removed as BISP chief.

Meanwhile, NSA Nasir Khan Janjua said that he had to tender resignation on completion of tenure of previous government as he was appointed by the that government however, it was submitted with delay for few days.

NNI adds: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday approved the removal of Marvi Memon from her post as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson.

The caretaker government had sent a summary to the president seeking her removal as BISP chairperson. It is pertinent here to mention that on June 5, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had also written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), seeking removal of former MNA from BISP post.

A letter, sent by PPP information secretary Dr Nafisa Shah, said that Ms Memon did not resign like other cabinet ministers did at the end of the five-year term of the PML-N government and she continues to work as the BISP chief. Marvi Memon was appointed BISP chairperson in 2015 by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.