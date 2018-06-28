1,016 polling stations to be established in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Some 1,016 polling stations would be established in the district where 755,082 male and 573,997 female voters would cast their votes. According to information obtained from the local office of the Election Commission of Pakistan, some 375,287 voters would cast votes in NA-191 and some 295,364 voters would cast their votes in NA-192. In PP-189 some 198,188 voters would cast their votes and in PP-292 some 137,684 voters would cast votes.

Some 147,106 male and 187,061 female voters would cast their votes in NA-189 at 271 polling stations. Some 375,287 voters would cast their votes in 261 polling stations in NA-191.

The NA-192 would have 231 polling stations for 169,847 male and 125,517 female voters.

For provincial constituencies, the election commission has also issued a polling scheme. For PP-285, 132 polling stations for 105,333 male and 78,814 female voters would be established.

For PP-286, some 139 polling stations for 149,780 voters, for PP-287, some 154,287 voters would cast their votes, 126 polling stations for 154,287 voters in PP-288, 137 polling stations in PP-289 for 198,188 voters, 124 polling stations in PP-290 for 177,099 voters, 32 polling stations in PP-291 for 295,364 voters and 99 polling stations would be established for 137,684 voters in PP-292.