True open heart automatic Rado with a technical twist

LENGNAU, (Switzerland): Making its debut in 2018, the brand new True Open Heart Automatic is Rado through and through: Quality Swiss automatic movement monobloc case construction, full high-tech ceramic case and bracelet in a range of eye-catching colors. This is True.

Reimagined, redesigned and relaunched in 2015, the True is one of Rado’s most popular collections. It is a range that’s packed with features watch enthusiasts will love and since its relaunch; models from the True collection have won several prestigious international design awards.

The new True Open Heart Automatic takes Rado’s key elements – light, scratch-resistant high-tech ceramic and sapphire crystal – and uses them to highlight the key elements of the movement inside.

Driving force: With geometric shapes in the cut out dial framing the gear trains, balance spring and movement plates, it’s clear to see what drives this technical timepiece. And with up to 80 hours of power reserve, there’s plenty in the movement to admire.

Created in pioneering plasma, rich chocolate brown and gleaming polished black, the True Open Heart Automatic is not only an attractive addition to any look, it also offers the ultimate comfort of the high-tech ceramic Rado is famous for.

Never flashy, never too simple and always technically perfect, it’s a piece designed to stand the test of time. Always itself, always what you want it to be – always True.***