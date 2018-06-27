Wed June 27, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

Cop martyred in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A policeman was martyred and another injured when suspected militants attacked them near Imambargah Lal Shah here on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the two cops namely Zafar Ali and Zulfiqar Shah, members of the Eagle Squad of the police, were on a routine patrol when they were attacked at around 8:30pm.

Zafar Ali was killed on the spot while Zulfiqar Shah sustained injuries in the firing incident. The injured cop was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital and was said to be in a critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said the accused took advantage of darkness as there was power outage when the attack took place. They said the attackers fired six bullets. The attack was said to be linked to the target killing spree in Dera Ismail Khan.

