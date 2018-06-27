Water, power unavailability delaying Gwadar development, PM briefed

ISLAMABAD: The authorities concerned have conceded that speedy development of strategically important Gwadar port has been impeded due to certain grave issues including provision of power for the developmental activities and non-availability of clean drinking water for the inhabitants of the area. It has been pointed out in high echelon briefing at the Prime Minster Office (PMO) given to caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk on Tuesday by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister has expressed satisfaction over the performance of the ministry and its various bodies. The impediments in swift development of Gwadar Port have been identified in clear terms for the first time at the highest level ever-since China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has been started and ouster of Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister has taken place.

It has been officially stated that by the PMO that Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk chaired a briefing on functions of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, its departments and autonomous organizations at the PMO. Minister for Maritime Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Secretary Maritime Affairs Mumtaz Ali Shah, and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Kazim Niaz, Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Rizwan Ahmed, Chairman Port Qasim Authority Asad Rafi Chandna, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Dostain Khan Jamaidni and senior government officials were present during the briefing.

The secretary Maritime Affairs made a detailed presentation about the working of the ministry, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan Deep Water Container Port, Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) and other organisations falling under the domain of the ministry. Giving an overview of the performance of KPT, it was informed that the Port Trust has earned a profit of Rs. 4,341 million during 2017-18. Similarly, Port Qasim has also recorded an earning of Rs. 4,442 million for 2016-17 and Rs. 5870 million during the year 2017-18.

Briefing the Prime Minister on the development of strategically located Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone area the secretary highlight various incentives that have been offered to the concession holder for the development of the Port.