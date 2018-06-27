Serena plan more partnerships

Islamabad: The Serena Hotels will continue bringing together partnerships and collaborations for the benefit of their communities and clients.

This was stated by Resident Manager of the Islamabad Serena Hotel Shahryar Khan during a special ceremony organised on the hotel’s lawns here to give away a mini sport utility vehicle to the winner of a lucky draw held for the participants of its ‘Iftar’ programme last Ramazan. Among the chief guests were president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Amir Wahid, Honda Avenue CEO Fahad and Mr Shahryar Khan.