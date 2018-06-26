Tue June 26, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Junior camps get under way

LAHORE: ITF junior tennis initiative (JTI) camp started at various venues of the province and in the city the camp rolled into action at the Punjab Tennis Academy courts. In this JTI programme, tennis equipment is provided by ITF free of cast to children. whereas qualified tennis coaches are paid by the PLTA.

