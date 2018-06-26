Junior camps get under way

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: ITF junior tennis initiative (JTI) camp started at various venues of the province and in the city the camp rolled into action at the Punjab Tennis Academy courts. In this JTI programme, tennis equipment is provided by ITF free of cast to children. whereas qualified tennis coaches are paid by the PLTA.
LAHORE: ITF junior tennis initiative (JTI) camp started at various venues of the province and in the city the camp rolled into action at the Punjab Tennis Academy courts. In this JTI programme, tennis equipment is provided by ITF free of cast to children. whereas qualified tennis coaches are paid by the PLTA.
Comments