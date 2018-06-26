Mini Hockey Stadium gets astro-turf, floodlights

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan inaugurated the international standard astro-turf and floodlights at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Mini Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Anees Sheikh, Olympian Tauqeer Dar, senior coach Shahid Nizami and a large number of young hockey players were also present on this occasion. Olympian Tauqeer Dar also presented a shield to Secretary Sports Aamir Jan.

Talking to media, Secretary Sports Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab is working hard for the revival of game of hockey in the country and laying of international standard astro-turf and floodlights at Mini Hockey Stadium is also part of that campaign. “The newly-upgraded ground will provide a golden opportunity to young talented hockey players to polish their hockey skills. Now the hockey players can utilize this top class facility 24 hours due to the installation of floodlights,” he added.

Answering a question, Aamir Jan said young talented girls can also do practice at Mini Hockey Stadium also known as ground number 2. “Sports Board Punjab and PHF will hold national and international hockey tournaments at these venues in future. Our joint goal is to revive hockey, the national game of Pakistan,” he maintained.

An exhibition hockey match was also played between Dar Hockey Academy and Rana Zaheer Academy on this occasion. The match finished as 1-1 draw. Before the match, all the players were introduced with Aamir Jan. Aamir inaugurated the astro-turf by playing a ceremonial shot.