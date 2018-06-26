Tue June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018

SCCI team off to Brazil

SIALKOT: A 11-member business delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) headed by Khawaja Wajid Ali left for Brazil on Monday.

The leader of business delegation said the visit will pave the way for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Talking to reporters before leaving for Brazil, Ali said that delegation will hold series of B2B meetings with their counterparts and conduct market survey for assessing the demands of Pakistani products in the Brazilian market.

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formulated a strategy for developing close business relations and cooperation with all countries and under the programme special focus is on boosting trade activities, he said.

