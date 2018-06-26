Two killed in Mansehra accident

MANSEHRA: Two people were killed when a vehicle plunged into a ravine in Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan, on Monday.

The driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn and as a result the vehicle skidded off the road.Locals rushed to the scene and retrieved the injured and shifted them to a hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Saleem and Usman as dead.Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Riaz Khan told reporters that the bodies had been shifted to native village of the victims in Palas.