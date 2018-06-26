Jamaat to accommodate JUI-F on one NA seat in capital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has agreed on accommodating Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (Fazal-ur-Rehman) (JUI-F) from one of three National Assembly constituencies from the federal capital while JI central leader Mian Muhammad Aslam as candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will contest from two seats.
Addressing a press conference along with other leaders, Mian Muhammad Aslam said that Raja Bilal Faisal of JUI-F has been nominated as consensus candidate of MMA from NA-52 Islamabad. He will face former federal cabinet member of the PML-N Government Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Raja Khurram Nawaz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on July 25.
Mian Aslam who is also central naib ameer of JI has been awarded MMA ticket from NA-53 and NA-54 from where he will be facing the PTI chairman Imran Khan and ex MNA Asad Umar respectively.
