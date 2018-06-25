Mon June 25, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 25, 2018

Trump-Kim summit cost just $12m: Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore said on Sunday it spent S$16.3 million ($12 million) on hosting the summit between US

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, less than earlier reports that had angered some locals. Most of the money went on security, the foreign ministry said, without giving a detailed breakdown.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had earlier estimated the event cost Singapore S$20 million. Foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan had said that included the cost of Kim's hotel room.

Those reports drew anger from some Singaporeans on social media - though one commentator said it was a small price to pay - the cost of a chicken-rice dish for each citizen - to contribute to regional peace.

