Asif excels in Defence Raya Golf

LAHORE: Col (retd) Asif Mehdi came up with a remarkable round of gross 72 to excel in senior category of Defence Raya Monthly Medal Golf Tournament here on Sunday.

The event was completed during sunlight and in the later part under lights. Col Asif remained a figure of merit and standing and did not hit a single wayward shot.Others who performed well in the senior section gross category were Shafiq Bhatti,Col Ikram and M.Shafi. And in the net section of seniors category,Tahir Mehmood performed to perfection with a net score of 65,followed by Mughis Bokhari who managed a net score of 70. The team of Brig Sikandar Hayat and Maj Haroon Shafiq and other members conducted the tournament well.