Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asif excels in Defence Raya Golf

LAHORE: Col (retd) Asif Mehdi came up with a remarkable round of gross 72 to excel in senior category of Defence Raya Monthly Medal Golf Tournament here on Sunday.

x
Advertisement

The event was completed during sunlight and in the later part under lights. Col Asif remained a figure of merit and standing and did not hit a single wayward shot.Others who performed well in the senior section gross category were Shafiq Bhatti,Col Ikram and M.Shafi. And in the net section of seniors category,Tahir Mehmood performed to perfection with a net score of 65,followed by Mughis Bokhari who managed a net score of 70. The team of Brig Sikandar Hayat and Maj Haroon Shafiq and other members conducted the tournament well.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar