Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Corerspondent
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab, MTFA advance in U-16 women soccer

LAHORE: Punjab thrashed Karachi Club 10-0 in the Shahlyla Baloch National Under 16 Women’s Football Championship at the Model Town Ground on Sunday. Saadia Rasheed scored 7 goals which also included hat-trick.In other match Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 7-0. Alia Sadiq netted 4 times.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar