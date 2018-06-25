Punjab, MTFA advance in U-16 women soccer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab thrashed Karachi Club 10-0 in the Shahlyla Baloch National Under 16 Women’s Football Championship at the Model Town Ground on Sunday. Saadia Rasheed scored 7 goals which also included hat-trick.In other match Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 7-0. Alia Sadiq netted 4 times.
