Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nato says ready to help Italy in Libya

ROME: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday the alliance was prepared to help out in troubled Libya as it grapples with a migrant crisis but warned there were no military solutions.

x
Advertisement

Speaking to Italian daily La Repubblica, Stoltenberg said: “NATO is ready to help Libya construct its security institutions”.NATO experts were already “in contact with Libya authorities to see how to assist them better,” he added.

“Any support from Italy would be welcome but that is up to the Italian government,” he said. Libya has been gripped by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with rival administrations and multiple militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

The chaos has seen the country become a key departure point for thousands of migrants hoping to reach Europe, with hundreds drowning each year trying to cross the Mediterranean.Hundreds and thousands of migrants making the perilous journey have arrived in Italy in recent years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar