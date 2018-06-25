AIOU to set up modern research repository

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is in a process of setting up a most modern repository that will have a wide-range collection of research journals and theses.

This is a special initiative taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui to meet the academic needs of research scholars and students M.Phil and PhD.

The repository is being developed as a part of extension plan of the University’s Central Library. The students other than the AIOU will have free access to the repository that is to carry the research material both in hard and digital form, said Incharge of the Central Library Muhmmad Umar Khan.

It will comprise special cabins of international standard having the capacity of around forty students at the same time for doing their research work.

The extension wok will be completed without next of couple of months.

The Vice Chancellor has been paying special attention to the development of library’s network during the last three and half years, since he believes that it serves as a major source of carrying out research work.

The AIOU as the country's mega institution has been hectically engaged in the recent years to fulfill its basic responsibility of constructing and creating knowledge and disseminating the same to the end users, through research-based activities.