ASI suspended for torturing citizen

MALAKWAL: The Mandi Bahauddin DPO suspended an ASI for torturing and keeping a citizen in illegal detention here on Sunday.

According to details, Mubashar Iqbal of Mohallah Islam Nagar, Malakwal, had lodged an application with DSP Malakwal Rana M Islam alleging that ASI Ansar Butt took his brother Muzammil on June 20 from Bypass Road, Railway Phattak and put him in illegal detention without registering any FIR. ASI Ansar Butt had also tortured his brother severely for four days, he further alleged. DSP Rana Islam paid a surprise visit to Malakwal police station on Sunday and found Muzammil in illegal detention. He freed him and gave a report to Mandi Bahauddin DPO Mehtab Wasim regarding the matter.

On the report of DSP, the DPO suspended ASI Ansar Butt with immediate effect and ordered registering a case against him. Police sent Muzammil to THQ hospital Malakwal for medicolegal formalities. When contacted, acting SHO Sajjad Anwar said a case would be registered after the medicolegal report.