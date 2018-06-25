Quote of the day

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is my first time in a big competition with the national side. I feel at ease but it’s easier with all the big players in the side
Isco (Spanish midfielder)
This is my first time in a big competition with the national side. I feel at ease but it’s easier with all the big players in the side
Isco (Spanish midfielder)
Comments