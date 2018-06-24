Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

World Cup: Germany beat Sweden

Monitoring desk

x
Advertisement

SOCHI, Russia: Germany snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Sweden to keep their World Cup alive. Germany scored in the 95th minute to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against a battling the Swedish side. Germany realistically had to win to remain in the World Cup as a loss would see them straight out and a draw would see them three points behind Sweden, with Sweden facing Mexico in their last game who would have already qualified.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar