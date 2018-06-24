World Cup: Germany beat Sweden

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Monitoring desk
SOCHI, Russia: Germany snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Sweden to keep their World Cup alive. Germany scored in the 95th minute to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against a battling the Swedish side. Germany realistically had to win to remain in the World Cup as a loss would see them straight out and a draw would see them three points behind Sweden, with Sweden facing Mexico in their last game who would have already qualified.
Monitoring desk
SOCHI, Russia: Germany snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Sweden to keep their World Cup alive. Germany scored in the 95th minute to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against a battling the Swedish side. Germany realistically had to win to remain in the World Cup as a loss would see them straight out and a draw would see them three points behind Sweden, with Sweden facing Mexico in their last game who would have already qualified.
Comments