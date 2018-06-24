World Cup: Germany beat Sweden

Monitoring desk

SOCHI, Russia: Germany snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Sweden to keep their World Cup alive. Germany scored in the 95th minute to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against a battling the Swedish side. Germany realistically had to win to remain in the World Cup as a loss would see them straight out and a draw would see them three points behind Sweden, with Sweden facing Mexico in their last game who would have already qualified.