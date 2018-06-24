Woman among four killed in Bannu violence

BANNU: Four persons were killed in separate firing incidents in the district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that Farmanullah and Sherullah allegedly fired at one Tahirullah in Saidgi Bakakhel area, killing him on the spot. Motive behind the killing was stated to be a property dispute.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Khan allegedly shot dead one Sadiqullah over an enmity in

Farman Colony falling in the limits of the Ghuriwala Police Station.

Similarly, one Izzatullah was on his way on link road in the limits of the Basiakhel Police Station when Murad Khan allegedly fired at him, killing him on the spot.

Motive behind the incident was stated to be a minor dispute.

Also, one Adnan Khan fired at his mother-in-law Naheeda Bibi in Mandan area, killing her instantly. The accused managed to flee the scene.

The police registered separate cases and started an investigation.

Two killed in Swat road accident: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and three others including two women sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into a ravine at Madyan area in Swat district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that a motorcar was on its way to Dheri Bishegram when the driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle fell into a ravine in Shanko area in Madyan.

As a result, Ijaz and Gulpari Bibi were killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

The injured, including Sarwar, his wife Rubina Bibi and Bakht Mena Bibi were taken to a hospital in Madyan in a critical condition. The police registered the case and started investigation.