Israel PM says fraud charges against wife ‘absurd’

JERUSALEM: : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday dismissed fraud charges brought against his wife as "absurd" and said they were based on an "illegal" administrative ruling.

On Thursday the Jerusalem district prosecutor filed charges against Sara Netanyahu, accusing her of fraud and breach of trust after a lengthy probe into allegations she misused state funds to claim for delivery meals costing $100,000. In a video posted on his Facebook page, Netanyahu blasted the charges.

"This week absurdity hit a new record," Netanyahu said in the Hebrew-language video.

"For the first time in history the wife of a leader was charged over meals, some of which were served to official guests and even heads of state," he said.