CPLC steps in to streamline online traffic violation challan system

Karachi: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has integrated the Traffic Violation Evidence System (TVES) with its vehicles’ database.

The spokesman for CPLC said that the committee in collaboration with the Karachi Traffic Police has started to incorporate details of Traffic Violation Evidence System (TVES) challans and amounts in its database.

The data entry will be based on traffic violation tickets issued to motorists and received from the traffic police officer concerned.

The Karachi Traffic Police had earlier started issuing challans against violators of rules under the TVES. Since the introduction of the TVES, thousands of violations have been recorded with pictorial evidence, challaned under the relevant motor vehicle laws and mails sent on the violators’ postal addresses for the payment of the fines within seven days as provided under Section 116-A of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

However, most of the challans sent on the violators’ addresses are returned unserved because of incomplete address of the motor vehicle owner. Resultantly, recoveries of the fines remain pending.

For the convenience of the citizens, the CPLC’s 24/7 Call Centre (Helpline Nos. 1102 / 35682222 / 3566222) is now providing information about TVES challans.

Citizens can contact CPLC Helpline to ascertain whether any violation is recorded and the challan is generated against their vehicles or otherwise. This facility will assist them in paying the traffic challan timely to save them from any hassles, particularly at the time of the selling of their vehicles