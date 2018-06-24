IEEP fair from July 31

KARACHI: Industrial, Electrical and Electronics Exhibition of Pakistan (IEEEP) 2018 will be held from July 31 to August 2, 2018 at the Karachi Expo Centre, a statement said.

To give a headstrong start to the event, a soft launch was held in Karachi on Friday.

“IEEEP Fair 2018 is aimed at serving industries by providing most productive environment to meet top professionals from industries, key decision makers, and government officials and to discuss areas of mutual cooperation in the fields of electrical, electronics, industrial automation, power generations, and energy conservations, etc, to cater to the future requirements of the country,” said Engr M Irfan Shaikh.

IEEEP fair is organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers of Pakistan (IEEEP) Karachi Center, an association of Engineers of Pakistan.