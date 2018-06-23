Nomination of Imran, Maryam challenged

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, former NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Malik, Aleem Khan, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Khwaja Asif and others’ nomination papers have been challenged before the election tribunals of Lahore High Court.

The time limit to challenge the candidates’ nomination papers before the tribunals ended on Friday. On the same day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan also challenged the decision of a returning officer wherein his nomination papers were rejected for NA-95, Mianwali.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Yasmin Rashid challenged the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz for NA-125 while Justice and Democratic Party’s leader Mudassir Ch moved an appeal against acceptance of Imran Khan’s nomination papers for NA-131, Lahore.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Iftikhar Shahid challenged Aleem Khan’s papers for NA-129, saying that Khan concealed his offshore companies in his papers. He said Aleem Khan did not mention the details of his assets in his papers and the NAB authorities had been investigating him for having hidden properties and assets.

A voter, Sarmad Hanif, challenged the nomination papers of Khawaja Muhammad Asif for NA-73, Sialkot. Dr Yasmin Rashid also questioned the nomination papers of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for NA-129. Pervez Malik’s papers had also been challenged.

The election tribunal allowed Nadia Aziz of PTI to contest election in NA-90. A tribunal comprising Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi issued notices to Firdous Ashiq Awan and others on different appeals.

Another tribunal headed by Justice Faisal Zaman issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Alia Aftab while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema was also issued notice to explain his position regarding his nomination papers for NA-127.