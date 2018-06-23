PHF Olympic Day celebrations from today

KARACHI: The PHF will organise the Olympic Day celebrations from June 23 under the directives of IOC, FIH and POA to commemorate the birth of modern Olympic Games.

The PHF has directed all its affiliated units to organise hockey activities, including matches at club and school levels, walks and seminars in coordination with local governments, semi- government organisations in all important districts and cities.

The director development and planning of PHF Olympian Naveed Alam said that letters had been sent to all provincial and women associations, Islamabad, AJK, GB, FATA, and sports departments of armed forces.

He said that the Olympic Day celebrations would be observed with full fervor and zeal under the guidance of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) with the support of all provincial sports boards, local governments of capital cities, commissioners of every division and deputy commissioners of every district.

The major activities will be held in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta. Women events, Hockey-5, Hockey-7 and Hockey-9 matches will be held in several cities.