Tareen comes upfront against Qureshi

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen criticised PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, saying he should first removes reservations against him then level allegations on others.

He deplored the injustice being done against the PTI women activists in south Punjab in allotment of party tickets. Addressing a press conference at the residence of ex-MNA Nawab Hayatullah Tareen at Dunyapur he said the members of PTI election board had given an oath to PTI chairman Imran Khan for not disclosing PTI’s internal discussion to public. If someone is violating that oath, he will be answerable to the party, he said.

Responding to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s press conference, in which he claimed that Jehangir Tareen has no role in politics and he has been out of the election game after his disqualification, Tareen said he was playing his role for the party and he does not need any office. “I am working in the capacity of a party worker.”

He said PTI south Punjab general secretary Aoun Abbass Bappi had expressed serious reservations against allotment of party tickets in Multan. Bappi held Shah Mehmood Qureshi responsible for injustice in allotment of tickets. “Qureshi should remove the reservations of Bappi and needs to sit together with his district party office bearers to remove reservations of the committed party workers,” he added.

The PTI leader said he was struggling for Imran Khan to induct him as a prime minister. Khan was making his efforts to accommodate maximum party workers in allotment of tickets.

“I have reservations on the procedure adopted for the allotment of party tickets to women on reserve seats. It was decided in the party to distribute party tickets to women on reserve seats region wise but the decided procedure was not followed,” he added. He said the PTI was making efforts to improve blunders. He said more women would be accommodated on reserve seats after winning maximum slots.

He said the PTI would not allow rigging in general elections and welcomed appointment of army troops in and outside the polling stations. He said the number of PML-N winning horses had joined the PTI, indicating cracks in the PML-N. He predicted falling of more wickets of PML-N in coming days