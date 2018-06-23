PTI has been hijacked, says disgruntled female activist

TIMERGARA: A disgruntled female activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nusrat Begum, who had applied for a party ticket on reserved seat, said on Friday the party had been hijacked by some influential persons.

"The party has been hijacked by some influential persons. And PTI Chairman Imran Khan is not aware of the situation," she told journalists at Warsak Adenzai here.

Nusrat Begum, who had contested the 2013 general election for National Assembly seat as an independent candidate, said she belonged to a poor family and wanted to serve the hitherto neglected people of the area.

She said several party leaders had promised her party ticket on reserved seat but the ticket was awarded to another woman from Lower Dir who had done nothing for the party. "I have been working for the party for years," she said, adding she hoped the party would award her a ticket.

She said the PTI chief had lost control over the party and some influential had hijacked it. Nusrat Begum demanded the PTI chief to take notice of the violation of the merit in tickets' awarding and review the allotment of tickets on reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.