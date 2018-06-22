KSA gives Pakistan 150 tons of dates

ISLAMABAD: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has provided Pakistan 150 tons of high quality dates for distribution among the needy as a tradition this year. The distribution was made mostly in the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to media section of the Saudi embassy the dates were made available on the instructions of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. The Saudi mission has reminded that everyone knows that Saudi Arabia is the pioneer in charity works viewing it as its religious and moral duty to support brotherly countries especially Pakistan.

It said, “Saudi Arabia has never faltered to support to the economies of Muslim and friendly countries without any discrimination.” The release of the media section of Saudi embassy has said that the Kingdom has long been a regional leader in humanitarian affairs and has demonstrated a profound commitment to support those most in need around the world which forms almost 1.9% of Saudi Arabia’s gross national income (GNI) and more than 80 countries have benefitted from development assistance provided by Saudi Arabia.