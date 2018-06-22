Croatia crush Argentina 3-0

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia: Classy Croatia handed Argentina a 3-0 drubbing to claim a place in the World Cup knockout stage thanks to goals by Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic in their Group D match on Thursday.

Rebic seized on a gaffe by keeper Willy Caballero to open the way to victory for the Balkan side before a superb strike from outside the area by captain Modric 10 minutes from time with Rakitic putting the icing on the cake in added time.

Twice champions Argentina face a struggle to reach the last 16 even with Lionel Messi in their ranks after taking one point from their first two games.

Croatia top the group with six. Argentina´s woes began when Caballero picked up a backpass and inexplicably lobbed it towards Rebic, who twisted in the air to whack in a volley in the 53rd minute.

Meanwhile, in Yekaterinburg France beat Peru 1-0 with a goal from Kylian Mbappe on Thursday to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup and crush the South Americans´ hopes of progressing in their first appearance at the tournament for 36 years.

Mbappe´s 34th minute goal made him France´s youngest scorer in the competition, at 19 years of age - beating the record of David Trezeguet (20) - and took them to two wins from two games in Group C.