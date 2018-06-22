Treatment of deserving patients

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari has approved the release of additional funds of Rs7.44 crore for the treatment of deserving patients. This amount will be utilised for free treatment of patients suffering from fatal diseases including cancer and transplantation of liver and kidney. In a statement issued Thursday, the caretaker chief minister has said that these funds have been provided to fulfill the need of providing immediate treatment to the disadvantaged patients and this act will heal the wounds of the ailing humanity. Treatment of patients is not a favour to anybody but a duty of every government. People have full right over the resources of the government and they will be given their rights, he added.