Fri June 22, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

SNGPL U-18 Hockey from 27th

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in collaboration with the Dar Hockey Academy is organising Under-18 hockey tournament at National Hockey Stadium here from June 27. Apart from the local teams, SNGPL Under-18 Hockey Tournament features sides from some of Pakistan’s premier hockey nurseries such as Gojra and Bannu. World Cup Winner and Olympian Danish Kaleem is tournament’s organising secretary. Participating teams are Bannu, Gojra, Kasur, Manga Mandi, Lahore A and Lahore B.

