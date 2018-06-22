IIU admissions under way

Islamabad: Admissions in more than 100 degree programmes of various departments of all 9 faculties at International Islamic University are in full swing. The applicants crossing 15 thousands have already applied since June 3 in various disciplines online and the activity would continue till July 20th. The university has offered admissions in BS, MPhil and PhD programmes of 9 faculties including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Engineering and Technology and Shariah and Law.