Minister for resolving tax collection issue

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Finance Minister Zia Haider Rizvi appreciated the Punjab Revenue Authority revenue collection and other steps taken for the promotion of new tax culture in the province.

Chairing a briefing session on PRA, the minister stressed the need to resolving the issue of tax collection from goods transporters to increase the revenue generation. The minister was informed that the PRA collected Rs100.302 billion till May 2018 while the revenue target is Rs115 billion which is also likely to be achieved. The PRA started the revenue collection with Rs33.9 billion in July 2012 and now crossed Rs100 billion mark.

Besides, the office of the PRA were already established at the divisional headquarters of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan while new offices at Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur would be established soon. Additional office of PRA will also establish in Murree for the expansion of the tax net.

The minister was also briefed about the disputes between the PRA and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and suggested new tax reforms to redress these issues. The minister stressed the need to resolving the issue of tax collection from goods transporters to increase the revenue generation. The meeting was attended by the all top officials of the PRA, including chairman, members and commissioners.

greeted: Several delegations of officers from various departments called on caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Food and Planning & Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan in his office, here Thursday and greeted him for holding portfolio of the provincial ministry.

The minister directed the officers to discharge their duties with honesty, diligence and efficiently. He said the doors of public offices should remain open to redress the public grievances. He said that we have to work round the clock for holding transparent elections as well as solving people’s problems. He said that he would personally pay visit to the field to identify and overcome the shortcomings in various departments.

It is need of the hour to work together for the improvement of performance of departments and to take sufficient measures to pave the way for fair and transparent general elections in the province. Besides taking care of government working, holding of fair and transparent elections is top priority of interim government.

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan also paid visit to planning and development department and had a meeting with officers and other staff. He expressed pleasure and appreciated working of the department terming their performance and attitude quite professional and up to the standards.