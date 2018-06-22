PFA seals two food outlets over quality issue

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed two food businesses over failure to maintain the hygienic working environment and proving substandard food in a crackdown held in the provincial metropolis.

The food safety teams also imposed fine of Rs99,000 on nine food points and served notices for improvement on 61 food points. A team of Punjab Food Authority sealed a Karachi Restaurant and Biryani, located at Barkat Market, owing to an abundance of insects, usage of blue drums for water storage, improper cleanliness arrangements, for using rancid oil and substandard ingredients.

Apart from that, workers of the food outlet did not have medical certificates. Besides, Shimla Sweets and Bakers also resealed for de-sealing a shop without following the law, the presence of insects and expired cold drinks and poor hygiene conditions.