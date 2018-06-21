Woman shot dead for ‘honour’

SIALKOT: A newlywed woman was shot dead for ‘honour’ here on Wednesday. According to police, accused Sarfraz and his accomplices entered the house of Muhammad Azam and shot dead his wife Naila Bibi, 19, and injured Azam. Sarfraz of Bhartanwali, Daska, is brother of Naila who had contracted a love marriage with Azam one and a half month ago.