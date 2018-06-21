Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman shot dead for ‘honour’

SIALKOT: A newlywed woman was shot dead for ‘honour’ here on Wednesday. According to police, accused Sarfraz and his accomplices entered the house of Muhammad Azam and shot dead his wife Naila Bibi, 19, and injured Azam. Sarfraz of Bhartanwali, Daska, is brother of Naila who had contracted a love marriage with Azam one and a half month ago.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar