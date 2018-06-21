Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Junior tennis gets under way

LAHORE: Raffum Group Junior Tennis Championship 2018 started here on Wednesday at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

x
Advertisement

On the opening day five matches were decided. In the 1st round of U-14 category Shaeel Tahir beat Ehtesham Arif 8-0, Waleed Javeed beat Saeed Suleman 8-1, Bilal Asim beat Ghazi Ahmad 8-1, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Aizaz 8-1 and Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Jawad 8-6.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was performed by Secretary PLTA and former Davis Cupper Rahsid Malik. The finals of the event will be played on June 22 at 6 pm.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar