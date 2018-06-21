Junior tennis gets under way

LAHORE: Raffum Group Junior Tennis Championship 2018 started here on Wednesday at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

On the opening day five matches were decided. In the 1st round of U-14 category Shaeel Tahir beat Ehtesham Arif 8-0, Waleed Javeed beat Saeed Suleman 8-1, Bilal Asim beat Ghazi Ahmad 8-1, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Aizaz 8-1 and Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Jawad 8-6.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was performed by Secretary PLTA and former Davis Cupper Rahsid Malik. The finals of the event will be played on June 22 at 6 pm.