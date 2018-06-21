Junior tennis gets under way

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Raffum Group Junior Tennis Championship 2018 started here on Wednesday at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).
On the opening day five matches were decided. In the 1st round of U-14 category Shaeel Tahir beat Ehtesham Arif 8-0, Waleed Javeed beat Saeed Suleman 8-1, Bilal Asim beat Ghazi Ahmad 8-1, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Aizaz 8-1 and Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Jawad 8-6.
The opening ceremony of the tournament was performed by Secretary PLTA and former Davis Cupper Rahsid Malik. The finals of the event will be played on June 22 at 6 pm.
LAHORE: Raffum Group Junior Tennis Championship 2018 started here on Wednesday at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).
On the opening day five matches were decided. In the 1st round of U-14 category Shaeel Tahir beat Ehtesham Arif 8-0, Waleed Javeed beat Saeed Suleman 8-1, Bilal Asim beat Ghazi Ahmad 8-1, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Aizaz 8-1 and Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Jawad 8-6.
The opening ceremony of the tournament was performed by Secretary PLTA and former Davis Cupper Rahsid Malik. The finals of the event will be played on June 22 at 6 pm.
Comments