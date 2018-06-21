PFA seals food outlets for rules violation

LAHORE :Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday sealed two prominent food outlets and dozens of small eateries.

Two famous food outlets, Butlers Chocolate Café and Salt and Pepper, were sealed for not conforming to the PFA instructions and providing substandard food items, disclosed a press release issued by PFA. It said that PFA took action against Butlers on a viral post on social media about strange drying methods of wooden trays besides toilet seat in washroom. Both prominent food outlets were sealed for using sub-standard spices, abundance of insects in food preparation area, non-food grade drums, usage of rusty freezers to store cooked and uncooked meat together. Moreover, 80kg stale fish, 40kg chicken, 46kg minced meat and a huge amount of expired food items were discarded.

While carrying out operations in Kasur, food safety teams sealed Shakir Paan Shop for selling banned gutka, expired cold drinks and existence of insects in shop. Further, Punjab Tikka Shop in Karim Park, Pakeezah Naan Shop, Hafiz Sweets and Bakers at Kaccha Ravi Road and Rehman Milk Shop, were fined for not complying with the food safety rules prescribed by PFA in the provincial capital. All these food points were fined Rs14,000 collectively, for unavailability of medical certificates of food workers, usage of non-food grade colour and poor quality food items.