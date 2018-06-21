Govt urged toprovide security to women at workplace

Islamabad: National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Wednesday urged the government to provide protection and security to the women at their workplace.

In a press statement issued by the Commission, the NCSW condemned recent incident of shooting of a bus hostess Mehvish and a women rights activist, Asiya Akbar terming them examples of the overall attitude of the society towards women and the negligent attitude of the law enforcing authorities.

It says that the incidents of violence against women are on the rise in the country. “The main reasons are the persistent and never changing patriarchal mindset and poor implementation of laws. Focus has been on the legislation of new laws but no heed has been paid on developing a mechanism for the already enacted laws.”

The statement states that the state and society have failed to provide secure and conducive environment to women at the work place. “The recent incidents show that the same story is repeated time and again.”

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) took a serious notice of the situation. “Women should be provided with security and protection at their places of work. Private institutions, particularly dealing with transport, must be checked to see whether gender sensitivity is made part of their Rules of Business.”

The statement says that the responsibility also lies on the political parties and their candidates in the coming elections to place women’s safety in workplace, neighborhood and communities high on their agendas. “Women in Pakistan are equal citizens and deserve respect and dignity.”