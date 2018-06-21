Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Danger ahead

I am a resident of Karachi and I have observed many deaths and injuries that have occurred due to road accidents. Reckless driving and speeding especially on highways have resulted in fatal accidents. The traffic authorities should take necessary steps to ensure that traffic rules are being followed by all.

x
Advertisement

Bushra Usman

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar