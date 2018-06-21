Danger ahead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I am a resident of Karachi and I have observed many deaths and injuries that have occurred due to road accidents. Reckless driving and speeding especially on highways have resulted in fatal accidents. The traffic authorities should take necessary steps to ensure that traffic rules are being followed by all.
Bushra Usman
Karachi
