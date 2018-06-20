PBF decides to participate only in AIBA events

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) Executive Committee on Tuesday decided through a unanimous resolution that it would not become part of any such boxing event which is not held under the statutes of the world boxing governing body (AIBA) and constitution of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF).

“The executive committee of PBF held its meeting today. In a resolution unanimously adopted by the Executive Committee of PBF it was decided that the PBF shall not become part of any event, including SBL, not organised under the statutes of AIBA and Constitution of PBF,” the PBF said in a press release after the meeting.

It added that the PBF shall promote and develop boxing and protect the interests of pugilists and boxing in accordance with AIBA and PBF rules. The PBF ExCo meeting was convened after British boxer Amir Khan wrote a letter to the PBF seeking an NOC for the Super Boxing League (SBL).

Amir, the former two-time world champion, intends to hold SBL, a professional franchise-based boxing event in Pakistan later this year.The PBF President Khalid Mehmood on Tuesday told The News that those boxers of Pakistan who would take part in such an event would automatically stand ‘disqualified’.“We are also going to write to our provincial associations and affiliated departments about the matter tomorrow,” Khalid said.